Lebanon: Casualties In Collapsed Building Amount To Four Deaths, Six Injuries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Four dead bodies belonging to two women, an elderly man, and a youngster were pulled out from a building that collapsed last night in the Choueifat area south of Beirut city, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Tuesday.

Rescue teams managed to rescue six injured people from under the rubble, the agency added.

The Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement that it transferred three bodies and three wounded individuals to nearby hospitals after finding them from the collapsed building, providing medical assistance to two survivors on-site, while another rescue team transported one body and one injured person.

NNA reported the collapse of a three-story building, home to about 30 Syrian nationals, as efforts were made to evacuate nearby buildings to prevent further collapses. (end)

