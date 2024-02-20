Tips On Reducing The Environmental Impact Of Your Data Center

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Your data center is essential; there's no getting around this fact. Unless you're planning on going back to landlines and pen and paper, your business needs a fully functioning data center. However, the sheer amount of energy necessary for powering and cooling data centers isn't beneficial for the environment.

In fact, data centers can have a rather large carbon footprint. Reducing environmental impact with liquid cooling technology is a way businesses are tackling this issue. Liquid cooling is energy-efficient and effectively reduces a data center's impact on the environment. However, there's still more businesses can do.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), data centers consumed approximately 200 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2019, accounting for around 1% of global electricity consumption. This amount is also expected to increase, which means an even greater impact on the environment.

Adding to the problem is the fact that data centers often rely on fossil fuels to generate power. Here are some innovative ways businesses are reducing the impact their data centers have on the environment.

Managing Airflow

Managing airflow is an effective way of reducing energy consumption while also ensuring servers stay cool for optimal performance. So, how are businesses managing airflow? For starters, they're implementing containment systems to stop hot and cold air from mixing. This way, only cool air reaches the IT infrastructure, and the hot air is shifted away.

Hot and cold aisles are another effective and energy-efficient solution. The aisles also work to separate hot and cold air.

Server Virtualization

What is server virtualization? The concept is pretty simple; Instead of relying solely on physical servers, some or virtual. Since virtual servers don't use electricity, it's an energy-efficient solution. The US Department of Energy reports that server virtualization can reduce energy consumption by up to 80%.

Free Cooling

The mention of the word free can have business CEOs wiggling with glee. This can be especially true when it helps reduce costs. Since more businesses are taking a more eco-friendly approach to operations, free cooling has added benefits. So, what exactly is free cooling? This means not relying solely on energy to keep servers at a cool and acceptable temperature.

Some examples of free cooling include taking advantage of cooler outdoor air. In other words, businesses are opening the doors and windows at their data centers. While the effectiveness of this depends on the local climate, it's something most companies can take advantage of.

Liquid Cooling Solutions

Liquid cooling solutions are a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to cool servers and prevent them from overheating. You also have multiple liquid cooling options to choose from, so you can easily find the right solution for your data center.

Your options include liquid-to-liquid, liquid-to-air, and immersive liquid cooling. Some solutions work best in specific situations. For example, immersive liquid cooling is best for high-performance servers. Liquid cooling solutions are also an effective and eco-friendly way to reduce the effects humidity can have on your data center.

Renewable Energy

Shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like wind and solar power can dramatically reduce your data center's carbon footprint. Some companies are already committing to renewable energy like Apple, Amazon, and Google. Others are quickly following suit.

You can use on or off-site renewable energy. The option is up to you and what works best for your data center. On-site renewable energy solutions can include installing solar panels or wind turbines, though the latter is a little more challenging. Not only do you need space for the turbines, but there may also be regulatory issues. With solar panels, you can simply install them on the roof of your data center facility.

Some examples of off-site renewable energy solutions include purchasing energy certificates (RECs) or power purchase agreements (PPAs) from renewable energy projects, such as wind farms or solar arrays. Not only are you reducing the data center's carbon footprint, but you're also supporting local renewable energy initiatives.

Reducing Water Usage

Even using more eco-friendly liquid cooling solutions, data centers can still use a lot of water. In areas with water shortage supplies, this can be an issue, especially for local residents. To help mitigate this issue, data centers can implement technologies like air-cooled systems and by recycling wastewater. These steps can reduce water usage by millions of gallons annually.

Data centers in coastal regions can even adopt technologies like desalination plants, which can convert seawater into freshwater. Not only is this water often potable, unlike wastewater, but it's also effective at cooling hot servers and other types of IT infrastructure.

Reducing water usage doesn't stop with recycling wastewater and desalination. Data centers can also switch from water-cooled to air-cooled systems. This is just one more way data centers can do their part to help with water conservation efforts.

Waste Management and Recycling

From e-waste to packing waste, data centers can generate a lot of trash. Some of it isn't recyclable. Think of packing peanuts and other types of plastics and Styrofoam materials. Slowly switching to recyclable packing materials is something many data centers are implementing in their goals to become more eco-friendly.

When it comes to e-waste (electronic waste), steps are moving along a little more slowly. E-waste often includes hazardous materials like lead, cadmium, and mercury, which are harmful to the environment and human health if not disposed of properly.

Along with implementing improved recycling and waste management practices, data centers can also start retrieving the valuable minerals often found in their used components. This typically includes gold and copper, both of which are reusable and recyclable.

Data centers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices, signaling a positive shift towards sustainability within the industry. Although progress may not be rapid, incremental improvements are being made toward achieving environmental goals.

By integrating innovative liquid cooling technologies and leveraging renewable energy sources, these facilities are not only enhancing their operational efficiency but are also significantly minimizing their ecological impact. This gradual transformation underscores a commitment to environmental stewardship, demonstrating that the sector is on a path to becoming more sustainable and responsible in its energy consumption patterns.