(MENAFN) In response to the recent death of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny within the confines of an Arctic prison, the Kremlin has announced an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the inquiry is being conducted in accordance with legal requirements, irrespective of Western reactions to the event.



The Russian prison service declared Navalny's death on Friday, revealing that attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful after he collapsed during a routine daily walk. Shortly thereafter, numerous Western public figures, including national leaders, swiftly pointed fingers at the Russian government for Navalny's demise, with some directly implicating President Vladimir Putin. As of now, autopsy results have not been released.



In addressing the Western accusations, Peskov criticized the lack of factual information and deemed the remarks as "uncouth" and "absolutely unacceptable." While expressing confidence that such statements would not harm the Russian head of state, he noted that they failed to lend credibility to those making such allegations.



Alexey Navalny, a 47-year-old vocal critic of the Russian government, was widely regarded as an "opposition leader" in the West. Known for establishing a movement that released reports on alleged corruption and organizing protest rallies, Navalny faced legal consequences in 2021 for violating the terms of his suspended sentence in a corruption case involving French retailer Yves Rocher. Initially placed in a high-security facility in the Vladimir Region, he was later sentenced to 19 years' imprisonment under a "special regime" for charges of "extremism."



Navalny gained international attention in 2020 when he claimed that the Russian government had attempted to poison him. Following the alleged assassination attempt, he sought medical treatment in Germany, a move that Moscow suggested was potentially orchestrated with Western assistance.



As the investigation unfolds, questions surrounding the circumstances of Navalny's death, the validity of Western accusations, and the broader implications for Russia's domestic and international reputation remain at the forefront. The intricacies of Navalny's legal battles, his activism, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West add complexity to an already contentious narrative surrounding his life and untimely demise.





MENAFN20022024000045015687ID1107873813