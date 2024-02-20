Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market Size To Worth USD 11.96 Billion By 2030 | With A 6.45% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market include -Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

- exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The“Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners " Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners market size was valued at USD 7.72 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 11.96 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.45% from 2024 to 2030

Click here to download free sample:

#request-a-sample

Top Key Players in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market:

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fonar Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., Time Medical Systems Co., Ltd., AllTech Medical Systems America, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Aurigin Technology Inc., CMR Naviscan Corporation, Cubresa Inc., Mediso Ltd., MR Solutions Ltd.

Recent Developments:

January 17, 2024: Siemens Healthineers and City Cancer Challenge (C/Can) are expanding the geographical and technological scope of their partnership for the long term, building on their existing collaboration to enable more timely cancer diagnosis and treatment, and increase survivorship for patients in low- and middle-income countries.

February 8, 2024 – GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, and MedQuest Associates (MedQuest), a leading owner, operator, and manager of outpatient diagnostic imaging facilities, announced a three-year collaboration to deliver excellence in patient care by providing access to innovative technologies from GE HealthCare and the infrastructure and resources from MedQuest that are needed to optimize multi-site outpatient imaging networks for success.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Segmentation of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market:

Segments Covered in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market Report

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by Field Strength

Low-to-mid-field MRI systems (0 to 1.5T)

High-field MRI systems (1 to 3T)

Very-high-field MRI systems (3T to 7T)

Ultra-high-field MRI systems (7T and above)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by Application

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Other Applications

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in the magnetic resonance imaging scanners market. Asia-Pacific accounted for 40 % market share of the global market value. the region's robust economic growth has led to increased healthcare expenditure, resulting in greater investments in advanced medical technologies, including MRI scanners. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing aging population in countries such as China, Japan, and India have driven the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, fostering the adoption of MRI scanners.

Furthermore, technological advancements and a focus on research and development in the healthcare sector have propelled the Asia-Pacific MRI scanners market forward. The region has witnessed collaborations between international medical equipment manufacturers and local healthcare institutions, facilitating the introduction of state-of-the-art MRI technologies. The increased awareness and understanding of the benefits of early disease detection and accurate diagnosis have also played a crucial role in boosting the demand for MRI scanners in the region.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Secure a Copy of the Premium Research Report @:

There are several compelling reasons to consider purchasing this report on the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market:

Comprehensive Market Insights: The report provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market, covering key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It offers valuable insights into market dynamics, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning.

In-Depth Industry Analysis: The report delves into the competitive landscape, market segmentation, and key players' profiles. It presents a thorough assessment of the market's current and future potential, helping businesses identify potential partnerships, acquisitions, or investment opportunities.

Market Size and Forecast: The report includes accurate market sizing and forecasting data, enabling businesses to gauge the market's growth potential and plan their investments accordingly. This data-driven approach assists in optimizing resource allocation and mitigating risks.

Emerging Trends and Innovations: By highlighting emerging trends and innovations in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market, the report equips businesses with valuable foresight. Staying ahead of the curve on technological advancements and consumer preferences can offer a competitive edge.

Regional Analysis: The report examines the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market across different regions, providing a comprehensive understanding of regional dynamics and market variations. This information aids businesses in devising region-specific strategies and tapping into high-growth markets.

Regulatory Insights: With an analysis of relevant regulations and policies impacting the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market, the report helps businesses navigate compliance requirements and mitigate regulatory risks.

Related Reports:

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Healthcare Biometrics Market

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

Animal Health Market

Biomaterials Market

Customization:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market Report may well be modified to meet your detailed business essentials. Because we understand what our clients want, we provide up to 20% customization for any of our market reports at no added cost to all of our Users.

Thanks for reading this article...!! you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn