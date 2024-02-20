Firefighting Aircraft Market To Reach $16.2 Billion By 2032, Growing At 6.3% CAGR : Industry Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Firefighting Aircraft Market ," The market of firefighting aircraftwas valued at $9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $16.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Advancements in firefighting aircraft technology, such as improvements in airframe design, avionics, and firefighting systems, have been continuously happening. These innovations aim to make firefighting aircraft more efficient and effective in dealing with wildfires. For instance, in December 2023, MA60 firefighting aircraft was developed independently by China as part of the Modern Ark multipurpose aircraft family. One of the notable technological advancements is the ability of MA60 to perform aerial water drops. Few other technological advancements were precision and altitude control systems, a phased testing approach. This aircraft is better equipped to address the evolving challenges posed by wildfires by integrating such advanced technologies. The use of advanced navigation systems, such as GPS and inertial navigation, plays a key role in ensuring precise positioning and navigation during firefighting operations. This is important for accurately targeting fire-retardant drops and coordinating effectively with ground firefighting crews.

In addition, the implementation of enhanced communication systems is crucial. These systems enable real-time coordination between firefighting aircraft, ground crews, and incident command centers. Effective communication is essential for making timely decisions and ensuring a coordinated approach to firefighting missions. These technological improvements collectively contribute to a more sophisticated and capable fleet of firefighting aircraft.

Fixed-wing firefighting aircraft play a crucial role in aerial firefighting operations, specifically designed, and equipped to combat wildfires. Fixed-wing firefighting planes are designed to carry and drop firefighting substances such as water or fire retardants to specific areas affected by wildfires. They are used for different tasks, such as checking for fires, detecting them, and delivering materials to suppress the flames.

These planes are of various types, such as big air tankers that carry a lot of fire retardant, observation planes that keep an eye on behavior of the fire, and lead planes that guide tanker formations. There is a growth in need for effective firefighting resources, and that includes these fixed-wing planes. For instance, in October 2023, De Havilland Canada announced the building of the parts for their new DHC-515 Firefighter amphibious plane. The company finished reviewing critical design of the plane. Governments and firefighting agencies have invested more money in getting and maintaining these planes to tackle fires quickly and strategically, which helps the firefighting aircraft market to grow.

Rotorcraft firefighting planes are equipped to carry and drop water or fire retardants on targeted areas to help control and extinguish wildfires. Contrary to fixed-wing planes, they hover in one place and access hard-to-reach areas due to their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Rotorcraft firefighting planes are valued for their agility and precision in delivering firefighting agents to critical areas.

This makes them essential for tackling wildfires in varied landscapes. Rotorcrafts are valuable in firefighting efforts in urban-wildland interface areas where wildfires threaten both populated and natural spaces. The ability to operate in confined spaces is a key growth factor. Moreover, there is a rise in the development of technologically advanced firefighting helicopters to tackle fire incidents. For instance, in October 2023, Rain and Sikorsky announced to collaborate and develop autonomous firefighting helicopters. They're testing Sikorsky's Matrix autonomy, a system designed to enable helicopters to operate with varying degrees of autonomy. The goal is to launch uncrewed firefighting helicopters as quickly as possible after detecting a fire.

The Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on Firefighting Aircraft Industry

Russia Ukraine war could cause delays or cancelling of new aircraft orders, affecting the market. The geopolitical pressures may affect investment decisions and consumer confidence. Aerospace firms may delay or reconsider expansion plans, R&D investments, or the launch of new projects due to unforeseen geopolitics.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to lead to economic uncertainties globally. This uncertainty may influence the money governments are willing to spend on firefighting resources. This, in turn, might lead to a shortage of firefighting planes in the market.

Key Findings Of The Study :

On the basis of aircraft type, the rotorcraft segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of tank capacity, the more than 30,000 liters segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of maximum takeoff weight, the more than 30,000 kg segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of range, the more than 3,000 km segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

