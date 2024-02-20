Catx Boosts Analytics Capabilities With Moody's RMS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CatX, a regulated digital marketplace connecting insurers and brokers with alternative capital is enhancing its capabilities with Moody's RMS.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CatX, a regulated digital marketplace that connects (re)insurers and brokers with alternative capital, is excited to announce it is enhancing its capabilities by working with Moody's RMS, the leading risk modeling and solutions company. Moody's RMS analytics will help enable CatX to support brokers and cedents in accessing a broader capacity base as well as model and price risk more effectively. Institutional investors can leverage the leading natural catastrophe models in the reinsurance market to better understand underlying risks when making investment decisions.With the inclusion of RMS' risk view, CatX users have access to comprehensive risk analysis and modeling tools, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and identify high-return opportunities. By offering a shared view of risk for (re)insurers, brokers, and ILS investors, the platform simplifies communications and helps all parties to close transactions faster. In addition, cedents can run simulations to identify optimum capital structures, benchmarking traditional and alternative sources of capacity.Ben Brookes, Managing Director at Moody's RMS said:“We are delighted to extend and strengthen our work with CatX and excited to show how our data and analytics can enhance the speed, precision, and consistency across all risk decisions. As the increased impact from major catastrophic events such as floods and wildfires continue to evolve, brokers and insurers are keen to embrace the latest science and technology to help them better understand the risks and opportunities they face.”Benedict Altier, Chief Executive Officer of CatX:“Moody's RMS is a trusted name in insurance risk modeling. We are excited to utilize their models and technology to assist our insurance and investment partners in enhancing their risk placement processes. This strategic partnership emphasizes our shared goal to improve investor access to top-tier modeling for insurance-linked securities.”Lucas Schneider, Chief Technology Officer at CatX:“We're thrilled to partner with Moody's RMS to bring their world-class analytics, including natural catastrophe and cyber modeling to CatX. This collaboration enhances our analytics capabilities and allows our users to access RMS' risk view, which will help bring more alternative capital to the insurance industry.”CatX, established by two Oxford University alumni, recently secured a $2.7 million seed round from investors including Y-Combinator who also invested in their pre-seed round. The Silicon Valley accelerator has backed more than 60 unicorn companies including Airbnb, Monzo, Brex and Doordash. CatX secured regulatory approval to begin transacting insurance risk from the Bermuda Monetary Authority in 2023.About CatX:CatX is a digital marketplace connecting (re)insurers with alternative capital providers. The CatX platform helps to make insurance risk transfer fast and efficient through digital placement tools and advanced risk modeling. With CatX, (re)insurers can diversify their capital sources and investors can unlock a universe of high-return opportunities, uncorrelated with traditional investments.About Moody's RMS:Moody's RMS shapes the world's view of risk for insurers, reinsurers, financial services organizations, and the public sector, with Moody's RMS models underlying the nearly US$2 trillion property and casualty insurance industry. Moody's RMS empowers organizations to evaluate and manage global risk from natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, climate change, cyber, and pandemics.

