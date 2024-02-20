Online Gambling And Sports Betting Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 11.6 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online Gambling and Sports Betting Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Online Gambling and Sports Betting Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2030

The Comprehensive study on Online Gambling and Sports Betting Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Online Gambling and Sports Betting.

Online Gambling and Sports Betting Market is growing at a +11.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Bet365, Betsson, Expekt, Flutter Entertainment, GVC, William Hill, ZEAL, 888 Holdings, Bet365, Betsson AB and Others.

Recent Development:

January 29, 2024 - International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of performance-focused gaming, iGaming, iLottery, systems and sports betting solutions in stand N3-150 at ICE London 2024 (“ICE”), Feb. 6-8, 2024. The three-day event is hailed as the gaming industry's largest trade show and is an opportunity for IGT to demonstrate its leadership in research-driven gaming solutions that propel growth and generate player excitement.

Nov. 13, 2023 - International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that IGT Play Digital will expand its content in Italy by partnering with Micro game, the number one online gaming service provider in the Italian iGaming market.

Online Gambling and Sports Betting Market Segmentation:

Online Gambling and Sports Betting Market by Type

Sports Betting

Casino

Online Gambling and Sports Betting Market by Application

Desktop

Mobile Devices

Based on geography, the global market for Online Gambling and Sports Betting and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

Europe dominates the online gambling and sports betting market, accounting for more than 40% of worldwide income. Countries in Europe, such as the United Kingdom, Malta, Gibraltar, and Sweden, have positioned themselves as important centres for online gambling operators due to advantageous legislative frameworks, well-developed gaming infrastructure, and supportive business environments. The European market benefits from a huge number of tech-savvy users, extensive internet access, and a long history of gaming. Furthermore, the European market has been at the forefront of regulatory advancements, with several nations putting in place licensing and regulatory frameworks to protect consumers, promote responsible gaming, and ensure fair competition. This legal clarity has drawn renowned operators and investors to the region, promoting industry innovation and competitiveness.

Strategic Points Covered in Online Gambling and Sports Betting Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Online Gambling and Sports Betting

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Online Gambling and Sports Betting market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Online Gambling and Sports Betting

Take a look at the full report with detailed TOC here:

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Online Gambling and Sports Betting market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

