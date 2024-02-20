Democracy Channel To Host And Provide Ad Free Content For Candidates, Parties And Voters In The US And Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Democracy Channel Inc. is proud to announce that it will be hosting and producing ad-free content for all "accredited" candidates and parties, and voters in the United States and Canada during and in between Federal, State and Provincial elections. With over 30 years experience producing political debates and content, the Democracy Channel® is dedicated to providing unbiased and informative coverage of the democratic process and all candidates and parties, not just the major parties covered by traditional media.

With the rise of new and social media and digital advertising, political campaigns have become increasingly saturated with ads, sponsored content, and unchallenged hyper-partisan opinion. This can often lead to a lack of information, transparency, and confusion for voters. The Democracy Channel® will offer a platform for candidates and parties to share their message without the influence of paid advertisements, political insiders, biased commentators, hacks, flacks or "bag-men".

The ad-free content will include interviews, speeches, and debates offered to candidates from all parties, allowing voters to hear directly from those seeking their vote. This will provide a level playing field for all, regardless of their financial resources. The Democracy Channel® believes that this will promote fair, open and more honest elections, allowing voters to make informed decisions based on all "accredited" candidates' and parties' policies and values.

With the public broadcasting regulations such as the "Fairness Doctrine " the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) previously enforced being canceled in the USA, and Federal and Provincial Elections Officials and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in Canada no longer enforcing the "Equitable Coverage " requirements for candidates and parties under the Broadcasting Act and Election legislation, almost all views but those of the major parties are being totally suppressed.

This virtually media wide suppression and denial of minor party and independent candidates most fundamental constitutional rights to run for office and freedom of speech now allowed by election officials and broadcasting regulators, has now descended to the level at which many parties, leaders and candidates do not get a single mention or second of coverage by the vast majority of licenced broadcasters on the public airwaves, the mainstream, new and social media news feeds during or even in between elections.

The Democracy Channel® is committed to upholding the principles of democracy, balanced journalism and truth in media by providing a platform for political discourse that is free from outside partisan influence and media manipulation, and by assisting candidates and parties with the production, hosting and distribution of content.

By hosting and producing ad-free content for US and Canadian election candidates and parties, the Democracy Channel® hopes to contribute to a more transparent and fair democratic process. Stay tuned for updates and announcements on the upcoming ad-free content from the Democracy Channel®.

