Kiev says Ukraine will receive USD12 million from Japan

(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged significant support for the reconstruction of Ukraine's economy in the aftermath of the conflict with Moscow. The commitment was made during the Japanese-Ukrainian reconstruction conference held in Tokyo, where over 50 cooperation agreements were signed. Among the agreements was an intergovernmental convention on the avoidance of double taxation, considered crucial for Japanese companies planning new projects in Ukraine.



Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal, leading a delegation of over 100 people, hailed the event as a diplomatic victory. In a Telegram post, Shmigal stated that during the meeting, Prime Minister Kishida assured Ukraine of USD12.1 billion in aid, encompassing both announced and implemented amounts. The details regarding the timeline and form of the financial assistance were not immediately specified.



Japan, traditionally focused on humanitarian aid rather than military assistance, pledged USD105 million in new aid during the conference. This aid is earmarked for demining efforts and emergency repairs in Ukraine's energy and transport sectors. Additionally, Prime Minister Kishida expressed Japan's commitment to opening a new government trade office in the Ukrainian capital, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the rebuilding efforts.



Highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Kishida stressed the importance of economic reconstruction as an investment not only in Ukraine's future but also as a global endeavor. The Japanese leader emphasized that the support extended to Ukraine was viewed as an investment beneficial for both nations.



The commitment of financial aid and the emphasis on long-term projects for post-war development underscore Japan's unique approach to supporting Ukraine's recovery and rebuilding efforts.







