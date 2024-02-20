America alters stance on Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has reportedly altered its position on a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, signaling a departure from its previous opposition. Instead, the United States has put forth a draft resolution at the United Nations, calling on Israel to abandon its planned military offensive in Rafah, the last refuge for displaced civilians in the Palestinian enclave. The proposed resolution highlights concerns that an assault on Rafah would have severe implications for regional peace and security, emphasizing that a major ground offensive should not proceed under current circumstances.



The United States delegation at the United Nations, led by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had previously resisted endorsing explicit calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, having vetoed resolutions twice since the conflict's initiation in October. The shift in stance is in response to a resolution from the Algerian delegation, which called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield expressed concern that the Algerian resolution could disrupt delicate negotiations aimed at securing a pause in the hostilities.



Rafah, currently housing approximately 1.4 million Gazans displaced by Israeli bombardments, faces the threat of a major Israeli military operation. The city, typically home to around 280,000 residents, has become a focal point of the conflict. The United Nations has warned of dire humanitarian consequences if Israel proceeds with its planned offensive in Rafah. This development has drawn international attention and concern, with dozens of European countries echoing warnings alongside nations like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The proposed United Nations resolution reflects a heightened diplomatic effort to address the escalating situation in Gaza.





