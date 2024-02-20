(MENAFN) Ecuador has opted to abandon its earlier plans to provide Ukraine with outdated Russian military equipment, according to statements by Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld. The reversal comes after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa initially announced the intention to transfer aging Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine in exchange for USD200 million worth of modern equipment from the United States. Sommerfeld emphasized that Ecuador will refrain from sending war material to a country involved in an international armed conflict, highlighting the nation's commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution based on international law.



In December, the proposed arms transfer plan drew criticism from Moscow, which argued that it would violate existing contracts and require Russia's consent. The Soviet-made equipment in Ecuador's possession reportedly includes Mi-17 helicopters and Osa anti-air systems. The original justification for the transfer was based on the claim that the equipment in question was non-operational and, therefore, Ecuador had the right to dispose of it as deemed appropriate.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova characterized Ecuador's initial decision as "rash" and suggested it was made under external pressure. In response to the planned arms transfer, Russia imposed restrictions on the import of Ecuadorian bananas, citing health violations. However, the Russian food safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor recently lifted the partial ban, permitting five Ecuadorian companies to resume banana shipments into the country.



Ecuador's shift away from the planned weapons transfer underscores the complex diplomatic considerations involved in such decisions, balancing international obligations, regional dynamics, and economic consequences. The nation's renewed emphasis on a peaceful resolution aligns with broader efforts to address the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine within the framework of international law.







