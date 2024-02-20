Experienced Sella Controls Manager to lead HIMA Global Rail

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Chris Elliott has been appointed to the newly created position of Sales Director, Global Account Management – Rail from 1st January 2024. In this role Elliott will drive the business growth in rail for HIMA Group globally.

Bruehl, Germany, 19/02/2024

With this appointment, the provider of safety-related automation solutions is pursuing its strategy of strengthening its offering to the rail market. Rail is seen as a core market for HIMA in which it has an expanding international partner network, installed base and advancing capabilities.

Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA commented: “The global rail and metro industry is seeing significant investment over the next ten years. Infrastructure is being modernised with the use of digitalised safety systems to improve performance and decarbonise our transport networks. This is a key growth market for HIMA. Chris’ appointment is a logic next step, just one year after Sella Controls became part of HIMA: With his many years’ of industry experience, he will provide focus and support to the HIMA Rail business globally. That will help to drive forward and strengthen our relationships with customers and partners, and expand our market offering.”

Chris Elliott began his career as a control systems engineer, before joining rail industry specialist Transmitton Limited in 1997. In 2007, Chris joined Sella Controls where he developed into the position as Director for Rail Business Development until HIMA’s acquisition in 2023.

Elliott commented: “HIMA have developed a reputation globally in the field of functional safety. With the digitalisation of control systems, HIMA is able to bring this to its rail business alongside a more diverse capability and offering. Environmental change is driving significant investment across all of our regional offices and I look forward to working with our global sales management team, our partner network and our client base as we grow HIMA’s rail business”.

In addition to this new role, Chris will continue as Head of Sales at Sella Controls, driving forward HIMA’s UK rail business growth.







