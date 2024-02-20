TCCA Extends Deadline for 2024 International Critical Communications Awards Entries

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 19 February 2024: The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) today announced that the deadline to submit entries for the 2024 International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) has been extended through February 24, in response to the overwhelming interest and numerous requests received from participants.

Presented by TCCA, the ICCAs are the most prestigious awards in the critical communications space. The event celebrates excellence and showcases innovation every year, honoring the success of products, individuals, and organizations that have broadened capabilities and delivered new value to the industry.

The ICCAs are being held in Dubai on May 14, on the sidelines of Critical Communications World (CCW), the industry’s leading global conference and exhibition, running at Dubai World Trade Centre from May 14-16.

"We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response to the ICCAs and extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants for their interest and submissions," said Kevin Graham, CEO, TCCA. "The extension reflects our commitment to inclusivity and fairness, ensuring that every qualified candidate and organization have the opportunity to be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments."

Eligible candidates are encouraged to take advantage of the extended deadline and submit their entries before the revised deadline. Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges and are open across 13 categories. From technology creation and deployment to critical communications utilization across industries, every area will be meticulously examined ahead of final shortlisting.

The ICCA categories are as follows:

• Emerging technology, product or solutions

• Best Use of critical communications in public safety

• Best use of advanced technology

• Best use of critical communications in transport

• Best use of critical communications in utilities

• Best use of critical communications in industrial, manufacturing, mining resources, oil & gas exploration

• Best TETRA product or solution of the year

• Best MCX product or solution of the year

• Best Hybrid device

• The Phil Kidner Award for an Individual Outstanding Contribution to critical communications

• TCCA Young Engineer of the year

• Government authority collaboration

• Champion for Social Value







