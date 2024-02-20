(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydroponics technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD

558.97 million from 2022

to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4% according to Technavio.

Facilitation in soil and space-saving is the major factor notably driving market growth. ly, approximately 6 to 7 million hectares of agricultural land are lost due to urbanization, industrial development, soil degradation, and erosion. The rapid population increase poses a challenge to meeting food demand, given the limited agricultural land. In this context, vertical and indoor farming emerge as alternative solutions. Hydroponics technology enables intensified yields, requiring only about 10% of the land used in traditional agriculture to produce a comparable amount of fruits and vegetables. As a result, hydroponics technologies promote soil and space efficiency, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 558.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 12.4 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc.



Vendors : 15+, Including AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments:

Technology (Environment and climate control systems, Grow lights, Farm management systems, and Material handling systems), Type (Aggregate system and Liquid system), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

An increase in the offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

The high investment cost of hydroponics technologies is a major challenge hindering market growth. Sample report!

Vertical Farming Technologies Market size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 25.14%

between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by

USD 10,272.26 million.

The aeroponics market size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 22.84%

between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by

USD 2,928.87 million.

