DSV, 1092 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1092 On 1 February 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1087. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 1 February 2024 until 23 April 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,000 million, and no more than 1,700,000 shares, corresponding to 0.78% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 ("MAR") (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-7 231,710 1,215.17 281,566,600 8: 12 February 2024 70,000 1,159.98 81,198,600 9: 13 February 2024 10,000 1,152.89 11,528,900 10: 14 February 2024 24,000 1,131.73 27,161,520 11: 15 Februray 2024 7,000 1,144.15 8,009,050 12: 16 February 2024 7,000 1,143.90 8,007,300 Accumulated trading for days 1-12 349,710 1,193.77 417,471,970

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,494,958 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.79% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" ds .

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

DSV A/S

DSV A/S

