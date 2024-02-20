JMB Digital Solutions Announces Open Applications For Annual Kindness Scholarship Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Two $750 Scholarships Offered to Promote Compassion, Empathy and Understanding

- Jocelyn Bermudez, CEOHANAHAN, SC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JMB Digital Solutions continues its commitment to both education and empathy by presenting annual scholarships to deserving high school seniors.The Bermudez Kindness Scholarship emphasizes the importance of kindness and community support among young learners. Students will be recognized for displays of compassion and empathy toward others. Scholarship recipients will receive $750 to put toward their college tuition.Details & Requirements:. There are two $750 awards-One for a senior who attends a high school in Berkeley County, SC; and one for a senior who attends any high school in the United States. Open to students who plan to attend a 4-year university, community college, trade school, or enlist in the military. There is no minimum GPA requirement. Students must complete the application and essay prompts about the importance of kindness in today's society. The deadline is May 1st, with winners to be announced by May 17thYou can find more information about the scholarship and how to apply at: Bermudez Kindness Scholarship ApplicationAll applications must be received by Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 to be considered for the scholarship.[About JMB Digital Solutions] JMB Digital Solutions is a digital marketing company founded by Jocelyn Bermudez, CEO. JMB provides a wide variety of digital marketing and consulting offerings to both small businesses and national corporations. The organization prides itself on running a people-first company, prioritizing an empathetic management style without sacrificing quality of work.

