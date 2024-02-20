Hockey On Horseback Returns To The Austin Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Josie Dorsey of Texas A&M Women during Texas Arena League at Dripping Springs Ranch Park photo-Murrell Photography

Brady WIlliams and Zak Coleman race down the arena at Dripping Springs Ranch Park during Texas Arena League photo by Murrell Photography

Garrett Bankhead and Mark Osburn vie for the ball during Texas Arena League at San Antonio Rose Palace photo by Murrell Photography

Gal Shweiki and Benjamin Colburn both reach for a ball in the goal mouth as spectators look on photo by Murrell Photography

TAMU Women's Cara Webster scores on the Royal B Threads goal in front of Herk's Store & Grill's Megan Flynn photo - Murrell Photography

Texas Arena League Brings the Exciting Sport of Arena Polo Back to Dripping Springs Ranch Park

- Robin Sanchez, USPA Arena Committee ChairmanAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Arena League returns to the Austin Area - Hockey on Horseback is coming to Dripping Springs Ranch Park on March 15th-17thAfter playing across the Lone Star State, the final leg of Texas Arena League will be played at Dripping Springs Ranch Park (DSRP). Arena Polo is a fast-paced sport with two teams of three horse and rider pairs competing in each game. It's compared to hockey on horseback as players use the walls to bounce passes to teammates and use their highly trained horses to maneuver their opponents off of the ball. The action is up-close. Spectators will not only feel the thunder of hooves but might even encounter an errant ball hit into the bleachers.Arena polo is a sport played at colleges and universities and at the high school and middle school level. Players in Texas Arena League include current and alumni players from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, University of Oklahoma, Trinity University, UT, SMU, UNT, UVA and Grossmont polo teams.Started in 2018, Texas Arena League has grown to the world's largest arena polo competition with over 100 players and competition in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Austin in 2024. Arena polo is a unique sport, outside of collegiate competition, men and women, children and adults all play on the same teams - the horse is the great equalizer and an important teammate.The DSRP event will include the finals of the United States Polo Association (USPA) National Arena Delegates Cup (Friday, March 15 at 4pm), the finals of the General George Patton Arena Cup - a USPA Armed Forces tournament (Saturday, March 16 at 2:30pm) and the finals of the USPA National Arena Bronze Cup (Sunday, March 17 at 2:30pm). Games will be played throughout the day Friday - Sunday so even if you can't make the finals, there will be matches being played.Friday, March 15 from 10:30am - 7pmSaturday, March 16 from 9am - 6pmSunday, March 17 from 9am - 4:30pmThe General Patton tournament and finals are sponsored by Patton Legacy Sports. The sport of polo was a favorite of General Patton, and he used it as a training tool for his commanding officers. He organized polo matches just to test them on their ability to work as a team and their individuality to work in situations under pressure. Every team competing in the General Patton tournament has players that either personally served in the military or have family members who served. We honor their service during Texas Arena League through this USPA Armed Forces tournament. The finals and bronze medal match will both be played on Saturday, March 16.In addition to the General Patton Cup, two other USPA National Arena tournaments are featured in Texas Arena League. The National Arena Delegates Cup will be played on Friday and the National Arena Bronze Cup finals and bronze medal match will be played on Sunday. Not only will winning teams be honored but each game and tournament will also have a Best Playing Pony award from Nutrena Feed, an MVP award from Galvin Insurance Agency and Sportsmanship award winner sponsored by Catena Swiss watch and Cavalor equine suppliments.Concessions are available on-site. DSRP is an indoor arena with stadium seating. Dress as you would for any other sporting event or rodeo. Spectators are welcome to bring stadium seats or blankets.The event has impact in more ways than one, with ticket booking fees supporting children's charities, thanks to a partnership with Humanitix .Humanitix is the not-for-profit ticketing platform that gives events impact, putting booking fees toward closing the education gap. Humanitix's programs include meals for disadvantaged school kids, education programs for girls and scholarships for indigenous students.Tickets are now available for $5.00 through children under 16 are free.Dripping Springs Ranch Park is just West of Austin at 1042 Event Center Dr, Dripping Springs, TX.For more information on Texas Arena League visitFor more information on Dripping Springs Ranch Park visit

