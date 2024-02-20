BP3 EXPANDS ITS ECOSYSTEM CAPABILITY BY ACQUIRING OUTSYSTEMS PARTNER DARWINLABS, A LEADER IN THE LOW-CODE NO-CODE MARKET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BP3 Global, a leader in process-driven AI and business solutions, announced today the acquisition of darwinLabs , a provider of mission-critical applications and a leading OutSystems partner based in Lisbon, Portugal.



This acquisition empowers BP3 to address the full spectrum of end-to-end business process transformation while expanding BP3's geographic reach.



darwinLabs is internationally recognized for its expertise in OutSystems, the most powerful low-code no-code platform and application development platform. darwinLabs' expertise spans financial services and real estate verticals.



Pedro Santos, CEO of darwinLabs, comments:“Joining BP3 allows us to provide additional value to our existing customer base and enable us to reach new customers with a faster way to build Enterprise software. BP3 and darwinLabs are highly complementary, and I'm excited about what we'll be able to build together.”



BP3's existing Consulting, Design, Artificial Intelligence, Process Orchestration, Application Modernization, and Workload Automation offerings will bring additional depth to darwinLabs' offerings.



BP3 CEO Scott Francis further comments:“We are excited to welcome darwinLabs into the BP3 family. At BP3 we believe that if you want to transform your business, you have to transform your processes into software. darwinLabs is in the business of building software that matters for their clients - and that is a perfect fit with what we aspire to do for our clients.”



This transaction represents BP3's ninth strategic acquisition and third since Horizon Capital's investment in November 2021, representing a continuation of BP3's strategy to provide the full range of services to clients who seek to build business operating systems that live up to their brand promise.



The synergies between BP3 and darwinLabs will enable clients of both firms access to an expanded range of capabilities and software partnerships.



Scott Francis noted that“by combining darwinLabs and BP3, we're creating an incredible opportunity to increase the impact we can make on behalf of our clients.



Ash Mittel, Managing Director of Novistra Capital, advised darwinLabs on the combination.



About darwinLabs

Since its inception in 2013, darwinLabs has carved out a niche in the delivery of low-code no-code development services. This focused approach has empowered numerous globally recognized brands to achieve their strategic goals with unprecedented speed and agility.



What truly distinguishes darwinLabs is not just its technological dexterity, but its deep commitment to cultivating a distinctive organizational culture and set of values. This concentration extends beyond the internal team to encompass all interactions with clients and stakeholders alike, ensuring that every partnership is grounded in mutual benefit and respect, fostering long-term relationships based on trust and shared success.



About BP3 Global, Inc.:

Established in 2007, BP3 Global has maintained a singular dedication to crafting and implementing process automation solutions for many of the world's leading organizations.



At BP3, we go beyond that by offering comprehensive expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including Low-code, No code applications, Digital Process Automation, Process Orchestration, AI-based Intelligent Document Processing, Application Modernization, Decision Automation, Workload Automation, and Robotic Process Automation.



What sets BP3 apart is our distinctive process-oriented approach, adherence to design-thinking principles, and unparalleled proficiency in the entire spectrum of digital process automation technologies. Our organizational culture emphasizes a commitment to more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up in every project we undertake, making us truly unique.



For more information, please visit

Jason Cleghorn | Vice President Global Marketing

BP3 Global Limited

+27 83 619 6550

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube