GMS Shifts To The AI-Driven Future Of Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BAAR, SWITZERLAND, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - GMS presents a diversified business strategy to shift from legacy messaging provider to AI communications solutions partner, driven by customer engagement and exceptional customer experiences.

- To align with this strategy, GMS is rebranding to introduce a more consumer friendly and tech style.



Today, GMS announces that it has made the strategic decision to expand beyond a legacy messaging provider and become an AI communications solutions partner for mobile operators and enterprises. GMS' deep understanding of MNO and enterprises messaging business, network protection, and global connectivity set the foundations for this growth. In a complex, saturated and accelerating world, meeting heightened customer demand for better experiences is becoming ever more challenging. GMS' redefined business strategy focuses on working with clients to identify opportunities for growth and co-create secure, AI communications solutions that deepen engagement and improve customer experience.



To support the new direction, GMS has made several acquisitions which enabled the company to enhance its product portfolio and accelerate speed to market. With this, in addition to improved technical capabilities for GMS CPaaS, GMS' product offering has been enriched with Generative AI and Conversational AI.



One of GMS' first strategic partners in this new approach is Globe, leading Philippine digital solutions platform. Together with GMS, Globe will co-create the future of customer experience for enterprises in Philippines using GMS CPaaS, Generative AI, and Conversational AI. In partnership with GMS, Globe will improve operational efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and decrease costs.



“Building on our strong legacy in messaging and our profound knowledge of the MNO and enterprise business, GMS is launching the AI-driven future of communications. MNOs are looking for new revenue streams and innovative solutions. Enterprises seek ways to engage their customers and to improve their experiences using the latest technology,” said Charles Upchurch, CEO at GMS.“With our new, enriched product offering, we are committed to enduring customer success through partnership and co-creation.”



To support this new strategic direction, GMS is also launching today its refreshed brand that builds on GMS' technological leadership and commitment to innovation, maintaining the iconic three-circle symbol, green colour and name.



About GMS

GMS is the AI-driven communications solutions partner for Mobile Network Operators and enterprises globally. GMS' deep understanding of MNO and enterprises messaging business, expertise in network protection, and global connectivity set the foundations for GMS to move into the future: AI communications solutions that enable great customer engagement and exceptional customer experiences. Through recent acquisitions, GMS has enhanced its product portfolio with Generative AI and Conversational AI, as well as improved the technical capabilities of GMS CPaaS. The new GMS product offering will help our clients to grow their business, improve operational efficiency and build trust between their brands and their customers.

