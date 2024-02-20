Sapphire at Moran Vista Helps Seniors Remain Comfortable in Retirement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPOKANE WA, WASHINGTON, US STATE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spokane, Washington, February 1, 2024: Sapphire at Moran Vista is pleased to announce that they offer seniors comfortable retirement living where they can enjoy independence while getting help whenever required. The senior living community provides spacious independent living apartments where seniors can enjoy their retirement years in peace.Sapphire at Moran Vista helps seniors live a comfortable lifestyle during their retirement with gorgeous private apartments with modern amenities that allow seniors to enjoy life to its fullest. In addition to the private one- and two-bedroom apartments, residents can enjoy all the various amenities within the community, including housekeeping services, utilities, and a full calendar of social, cultural, and educational events for residents to enjoy. Monthly outings help seniors get out and enjoy activities they couldn't otherwise attend.Sapphire at Moran Vista is dedicated to helping senior residents live their best lives by watching over their brain, body, and spiritual health. They recognize the value of keeping seniors engaged by hosting seminars, guest speakers, coffee talks, and more. Seniors can stay active with daily exercise, Zumba, and walking paths. Dining options can cater to varying dietary needs to keep seniors healthy. Finally, seniors can attend weekly church services, community celebrations, support groups, and more. Residents are invited to listen to music from special guests and take scenic drives to ensure a peaceful environment.Anyone interested in learning how they help seniors remain comfortable in their retirement can find out more by visiting the Sapphire at Moran Vista website or calling 1-509-443-1944.About Sapphire at Moran Vista: Sapphire at Moran Vista is a senior living community that is part of the Sapphire Health Services Community. The apartment complex offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care to help seniors stay healthy and active while ensuring peace of mind for their families. The all-inclusive price guarantees seniors remain comfortable without worrying about unexpected costs associated with their living environment.Company: Sapphire at Moran VistaAddress: 3319 E 57th AveCity: SpokaneState: WAZip code: 99223Telephone number: 1-509-443-1944

