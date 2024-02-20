Rubber Expansion Joints Market Size To Worth USD 117.88 Million By 2030 With A 16.3 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rubber Expansion Joints Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Rubber Expansion Joints market size valued ata USD 74.87 million in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 117.88 million by 2030,registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030.

Key companies profiled in Rubber Expansion Joints market: Belman A/S CRP Industrial EagleBurgmann Expansion Joint Solutions Eaton Corporation Flexider Group Garlock Sealing Technologies GS-Hydro HOLZ Rubber Company Kadant Inc. KALFLEX Engineering GmbH MACOGA Mason Industries, Inc. Metraflex Company Proco Products, Inc. Senior Flexonics Techstar Inc. Trelleborg AB Unisource Manufacturing Inc. US Bellows, Inc. ZHW Expansion Joint Manufacturer and other.

Jan. 24, 2024 - Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) today announced it has completed the acquisition of KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (“KWS”) for approximately $84 million in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments. The acquisition was financed primarily through borrowings under Kadant's revolving credit facility. KWS is a leading manufacturer of conveying equipment for the bulk material handling industry.

June 5, 2023 – Techstars and eBay Announce Partnership to Launch Techstars Future of Ecommerce powered by eBay. eBay, a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, and Techstars, the most active pre-seed investor in the world that provides access to capital, programming and connections to early-stage entrepreneurs, announces Techstars Future of Ecommerce powered by eBay, a new accelerator program designed to support start-ups working on innovative technologies that will help shape the future of ecommerce.

Rubber Expansion Joints Market by Structure

Universal

Axial

Lateral

Others

Rubber Expansion Joints Market by Application

Building and Construction

Waterworks

Industrial Piping

Oil and Gas

Others

Regional Outlook of Global Rubber Expansion Joints

Asia-Pacific is a dominant force due to rising urbanization, thriving industrial sectors, and ambitious infrastructural projects. Countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are seeing a significant increase in demand for rubber expansion joints as their industrial, energy, and construction industries grow. Furthermore, severe environmental rules and safety requirements in these locations drive the adoption of high-quality rubber expansion joints. Furthermore, North America and Europe maintain their market dominance due to established businesses, strong regulatory requirements, and continuous infrastructure development projects.

