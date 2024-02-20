Samsung’s Sleep Apnea Feature on Galaxy Watch First of Its Kind Authorized by US FDA

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that the sleep apnea feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app has received De Novo authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This feature, which detects signs of sleep apnea using a compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch and Phone, was the first of its kind to be authorized by FDA following previous approval by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), announced last October in South Korea.



The sleep apnea feature enables users over the age of 22 who have not been diagnosed with sleep apnea to detect signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) over a two-night monitoring period, a common and chronic sleep condition that often goes undiagnosed and untreated. To utilize the feature, users can simply track their sleep twice for more than four hours within a ten-day period.



OSA causes a person to stop breathing while sleeping and can often result in disruptions in oxygen supply, lower sleep quality and daytime fatigue. Untreated sleep apnea can compound the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias and stroke. According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), roughly 25% of men and 10% of women in the U.S. experience OSA. The new feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app is expected to help more people proactively detect moderate or severe forms of OSA, and as a result of the detection seek medical care to reduce the possibility of health-related complications.



Good health is strongly linked to good sleep. Sleep helps our bodies and minds recover and empowers us to wake up refreshed and ready for the day ahead. The quality of sleep we get every night has a significant impact on our physical and mental well-being, our relationships, our performance and much more. Samsung recognizes the foundational role that sleep serves in our health and well-being by focusing on three key elements for better sleep: understanding sleep patterns, building better habits and creating a sleep-friendly environment.



With the sleep apnea feature, Samsung is taking the next step in its ongoing commitment to provide Galaxy users with the best possible sleep tools to improve their sleep health habits. The feature will be available on the Galaxy Watch series in the US via Samsung Health Monitor app in the third quarter.



