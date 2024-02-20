Joumanna Bercetche joins Bloomberg Television New anchor of Bloomberg’s prime time morning show Daybreak Middle East and Africa based in Dubai

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE - 19 February 2024: Joumanna Bercetche joins Bloomberg Television as the new anchor of Daybreak Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg’s flagship morning prime time show, starting in April and based in Dubai. Alongside anchoring, she will broaden our coverage across the region, leading in-depth reporting on marquee events and interviewing key policymakers, leaders and executives shaping the region's future.



Daybreak Middle East and Africa broadcasts from 8am UAE Monday to Friday on Bloomberg Television, bridging the Asian and European editions of the prime time morning show Daybreak. The programme provides audiences with a daily spotlight on one of the world's fastest-growing regions, with the latest global markets and analysis, plus news-making interviews, with a special focus on MEA.



Joumanna Bercetche said: ‘“I am delighted to be joining Bloomberg’s influential newsroom and its team of authoritative anchors and reporters. The quality of Bloomberg’s news coverage is renowned globally and I look forward to highlighting the stories from the Middle East alongside our team on the ground. This is a moment of fast paced change and growth in the region with important business, financial, economic and energy stories shaping global dynamics and the decisions of business leaders. A very exciting time to be taking up this role.”



“Joumanna is a brilliant addition to the Bloomberg TV line up with her extensive experience covering the biggest stories shaping business and finance," said Julie Alnwick Mchale, Global Head of Bloomberg Television. “Having worked in the City of London, she brings first-hand experience of this world to her role. Her ability to make sense of the key stories driving the news agenda both across the region and globally will enhance our coverage and serve audiences across multiple platforms".



Bercetche joins Bloomberg from CNBC where she was a London-based anchor and journalist. She has interviewed prominent figures, policymakers, CFOs and CEOs and key central bankers from across EMEA and moderated panels at the World Economic Forum at Davos, the International Monetary Fund and more.



Prior to working in broadcasting, Bercetche spent 11 years working in the City of London, including at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs as a macro and fixed income specialist on the trading floor. She studied Economics as an undergraduate at the American University of Beirut, where she was the recipient of the Penrose Award. A dual national with UK and Lebanese citizenship, Joumanna speaks Arabic and English fluently. In May 2022, she obtained her CFA certification in ESG Investing.



Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East is streamed live on Bloomberg.com, available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers globally via the {TV } function, with Broadcast Television available locally on OSN, eLIFE and beIN.



Alongside this announcement, Bloomberg's Brad Hodson will take up a new role in Dubai as Executive Producer for Daybreak Middle East and Africa, with responsibility for the flagship morning show and other major TV coverage being led from the region. Brad was previously the Executive Producer for the US's prime time morning show: Surveillance and Bloomberg Technology based in New York.



Bloomberg.com/MiddleEast is the leading digital destination for news in the region, with the Middle East Briefing newsletter providing weekly insights and updates delivered directly to audience inboxes.



Bloomberg offers its influential audience of business leaders and consumers global news coverage across its multiple platforms in the region including digital, TV, radio, streaming video, print, and live events.





