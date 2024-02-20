Hillary claims Trump is going to turn American army on US citizens

(MENAFN) In a candid interview with CNN on Saturday, former United States President Donald Trump's political opponent, Hillary Clinton, issued a stark warning about Trump's alleged plans to deploy the military against American citizens if he were to regain power. Clinton, a failed presidential candidate, painted a dystopian picture, asserting that Trump, if elected, would transform into a "dictator on day one" and resort to authoritarian measures.



According to Clinton, Trump's envisioned actions include rounding up individuals based on their appearance, regardless of their immigration status, and militarizing American law enforcement by invoking the Insurrection Act. She accused the former president of conspiring with a "team of right-wing thinkers" to eliminate independent expertise from the government, referencing the conservative Project 2025 blueprint aimed at restructuring the government.



Clinton speculated about Trump's leadership style, suggesting that his cabinet would comply without question, even in the face of controversial statements, such as his previous comment about injecting bleach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing parallels with Russian President Vladimir Putin's approach, she argued that Trump aims to bend the United States government to his will, potentially pulling the country out of NATO.



During a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, Clinton reiterated her concerns, urging attendees to take Trump's statements "literally and seriously." She asserted that if given the opportunity, Trump would strive to become an absolute authoritarian leader and would not hesitate to withdraw the United States from NATO, leaving allies vulnerable to Moscow's influence.



The interview and subsequent conference panel underscore Clinton's apprehensions about Trump's potential return to power and the impact it could have on democratic norms in the United States. The warnings also shed light on the ongoing political polarization in the country, with prominent figures expressing deep concerns about the trajectory of American democracy.



