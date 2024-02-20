Over 80 Snoonu Engineers And Product Experts To Share Tech Experience At Web Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Snoonu, the fastest growing Qatari tech Company is proud to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Web Summit, set to take place in Qatar on February 26, showcasing national tech leaders with over 80 engineers and product experts, who will be sharing their expertise across more than 7 different workshops.

As the leading tech event in the world, Web Summit brings together industry leaders, innovators, and startups to discuss and showcase the latest trends and advancements in technology.

Snoonu is thrilled to be a part of this prestigious event that will bring together the brightest minds in the tech industry. The sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to supporting innovation and technology in Qatar and beyond.

The Web Summit will provide a unique platform for Snoonu to showcase its cutting-edge tech services and innovative technological solutions with its national tech leaders. The event will also offer valuable networking opportunities, allowing Snoonu to connect with industry leaders, potential partners, and customers from around the world.

"We are excited to be a part of Web Summit and to contribute to the vibrant tech ecosystem in Qatar," said Hamad Al Hajjri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu . "As a homegrown Qatari tech company, we are dedicated to driving innovation and supporting the growth of the technology sector in our country. We believe that our participation in Web Summit will not only showcase our capabilities but also open doors to new partnerships and collaborations."

Web Summit is expected to attract thousands of attendees, including entrepreneurs, investors, and tech enthusiasts from across the globe. The event will feature a diverse range of activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and startup pitches, providing a platform for Snoonu to engage with a broad audience and gain international exposure.

With more than 80 international tech engineers and and Snoonu is looking forward to leveraging its participation in Web Summit to demonstrate its commitment to advancing technology and innovation in Qatar while establishing itself as a key player in the global tech landscape.