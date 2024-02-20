Allowing Russian nuclear sector is going to cost EU billions

(MENAFN) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has cautioned the European Union against imposing sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry, citing the impracticality and significant economic costs. Speaking during an exclusive interview in Brussels while briefing European Union foreign ministers on the Iranian nuclear enrichment program, Grossi emphasized the European Union's dependency on Russian uranium deliveries and the potential adverse impact on the nuclear industry in many countries if sanctions were implemented.



Grossi highlighted the consensus among industry experts that sanctioning Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy giant, would be unrealistic and impractical. The European Union's reliance on Russian supplies, including enriched uranium and fuel, makes such measures challenging and could bring the nuclear industry to a standstill in numerous countries. Some European Union member states have proposed extending the existing embargo, imposed over the Ukraine conflict, to include nuclear fuel sold by Moscow.



Rosatom plays a significant role globally, owning nearly 50 percent of the world's uranium enrichment infrastructure and accounting for almost 36 percent of global exports in 2022. The company is actively involved in constructing over 20 nuclear reactors worldwide, including projects in Turkey, Hungary (a European Union member state), Egypt, China, and India.



Concerns about dependence on Russian nuclear fuel have been raised beyond Europe, with the United States expressing unease about the reliance on Russian supplies. Last November, the United States government acknowledged that almost 20 percent of nuclear fuel used by American power plants originated from Russia. Calls to end this dependence have been framed as critical for national security and in response to climate change, with rumors circulating about potential United States plans to ban the import of Russian uranium starting in 2028.



Grossi stressed the economic challenges associated with attempting to reduce dependence on Russian nuclear fuel, estimating that such endeavors would cost the European Union billions.



Additionally, he noted that global demand for enriched uranium is on the rise, further complicating efforts to diversify sources. The nuanced considerations surrounding this issue highlight the intricate balance between geopolitical tensions, economic realities, and the imperative to secure a stable and sustainable energy future.



