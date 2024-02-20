Qatari- Chinese Meeting Reviews Horizons Of Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums (QM), and H E Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), a joint meeting between the Qatar Chamber and a delegation from China took place yesterday at the National Museum of Qatar.

The forum was attended by Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jasim Al Thani, and David Yu, Co- founder, and Chairman of YF Capital, as well as several Qatar Chamber members, Qatari business leaders, and heads of major Chinese companies.

Addressing the forum, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim emphasized the close and rapidly developing relations between Qatar and China, which span across all aspects, especially in the economic and commercial spheres. He highlighted the frequency of mutual visits at all levels and the numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries, demonstrating the depth of cooperation in various fields.

Regarding the level of economic cooperation, he noted that trade between the two countries reached QR80bn, indicating that China is one of the most important trade partners to Qatar.

In terms of mutual investments, Sheikh Khalifa said that there are numerous Chinese companies operating in various sectors in Qatar.

Co- founder and Chairman of YF Capital, David Yu speaking during the event.

He underscored the private sector's role in fostering commercial relations between the two friendly countries, calling on businessmen from both sides to capitalize on the attractive investment climate in both countries and strive to establish more alliances and partnerships that benefit both economies.

Qatar Chamber Chairman also asserted that Qatar has successfully maintained its status as an ideal destination for business and investment, offering a multitude of opportunities across all sectors. It boasts world-class infrastructure, leading economic legislation, and plenty of incentives and facilities provided for foreign investors.

He invited Chinese companies to invest in Qatar and establish genuine partnerships with their Qatari counterparts, encouraging Qatari investors to explore investment opportunities in China, which offers a multitude of opportunities across various sectors.

For his part, David Yu, Co-founder, and Chairman of YF Capital, praised the close relations between the two countries, highlighting Chinese companies' aspirations to enhance cooperation with their counterparts in Qatar and establish a strong presence in the Qatari market.

David Yu elaborated on YF Capital Group's activities, noting that it was founded in 2010 and has become a leading private equity firm in China with over $20bn in total assets under management. The firm has invested in over 200 industries across various sectors including healthcare, technology, new energy, and logistics. YF Capital manages capital on behalf of leading sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.

Yu also mentioned that YF Capital's portfolio companies are market leaders in their respective domestic markets and have embarked on a path of globalization, expanding their operations to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

During the forum, the Chinese delegation delivered several presentations highlighting notable affiliates of YF Capital, including Alibaba International Digital Trading Co. (AIDC). AIDC, which is now one of Alibaba Group's six premium operating business units, utilizes artificial intelligence technology to propel the continuous growth of global digital commerce and e-commerce.

In turn, the Qatari side gave several presentations by the Investment Promotion Agency, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Sports Investment Company, and beIN Group.

Additionally, the forum facilitated B2B bilateral meetings between Qatari and Chinese businessmen, providing a platform to discuss opportunities for collaboration between the two parties.