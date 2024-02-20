Exxonmobil Qatar, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum Unveil New Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ExxonMobil Qatar has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, to present an inspirational tennis exhibition at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024 taking place in Doha until February 24.

This collaboration comes as part of activities to mark ExxonMobil's 30-year presence in the State of Qatar and highlight its legacy of commitment to the local community over the past three decades. It also showcases ExxonMobil Qatar's 30-year partnership with Qatar Tennis Federation to host the acclaimed Qatar ExxonMobil Open and enhance its global significance as one of the many world-class sporting events held in Qatar.

The exhibition, titled“Ace!”, is housed at ExxonMobil Qatar's stand in the tournament's Public Village. It includes three sections: History of Tennis; Qatar, Tennis & ExxonMobil; and Racquets of Fame. The sections feature the Winner's Trophy, GCC Under-16 Tennis Championships 1993, awarded to H H The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; a tennis ball signed by His Highness; and the Cambridge Racquet, an All England Lawn Tennis program from Wimbledon 1898.

The exhibition will also feature racquets signed by Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Venus Williams, and Roger Federer, among other valuable iconic pieces.

Visitors of the exhibition will have the opportunity to view these items and signed memorabilia and immerse themselves in the resilience and triumphs of iconic players who have left an enduring legacy on the world of tennis.

“We're thrilled to join forces with 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum to bring this extraordinary exhibition to life,” said ExxonMobil Qatar President and General Manager Dominic Genetti.

“Our collaboration has created a space where tennis history is showcased, and a spotlight is shed on Qatar's pivotal role in propelling tennis and sports to new heights, as well as its remarkable journey to becoming a powerhouse for global sporting events in the heart of the region. I hope all visitors enjoy it and that it serves as a motivational tool that promotes the importance of sports in creating healthy communities,” added Genetti.

“We're excited to bring“Ace!” exhibition to the Qatar ExxonMobil Open this year through our partnership with ExxonMobil Qatar. The exhibition is a splendid array of tennis memorabilia that includes historic racquets and iconic trophies, and we look forward to having an influx of visitors experience its celebration of the rich history of tennis,” said Qatar Museums Chief Operating Officer Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi.

“Qatar has an outstanding reputation as a host of international sporting events and holding the exhibition at the tournament venue with its unique pieces emphasizes just how important tennis and sports are to Qatar and Qataris. We're grateful to ExxonMobil Qatar for providing us with this opportunity and hope that everyone who visits leaves with a deep appreciation for the world of tennis,” said 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum President Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani.