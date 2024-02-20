Alfardan Automobiles, Exxonmobil Tennis Open Maintain Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alfardan Automobiles, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Qatar, has confirmed its exclusive partnership with the Qatar Tennis Federation to sponsor the Qatar ExxonMobil Tennis Open, part of the ATP World Tour of 2024, as the official transportation partner.

In support of the event, Alfardan Automobiles will furnish a luxury fleet of BMW vehicles to cater to the transportation needs of participating players and officials.

Additionally, the company will exhibit an impressive line-up of BMW vehicles at the stadium – the dynamic and luxurious new 5 Series sedan, the bold and stylish crossover SUV X6, and the innovative, fully electric iX1. These models represent the pinnacle of automotive technology, design and performance.

Nasr Jairoudi, General Manager of Alfardan Automobiles, commented on the partnership, saying:“As part of our ongoing commitment to world-class tournaments in the State of Qatar, Alfardan Automobiles is thrilled to return to Qatar ExxonMobil Tennis Open this year. The synergy between the Qatar ExxonMobil Tennis Open and Alfardan Automobiles is a result of our mutual dedication to excellence, innovation and spirited competition. We look forward to providing an exhilarating ride experience for all participating players and officials with our fleet of spectacular BMW vehicles.”

Alfardan Automobiles' ongoing support for Qatar ExxonMobil Tennis Open reflects its commitment to fostering international sports tournaments in the State of Qatar, as it increasingly becomes an important global destination for sporting excellence.

The tournament stared yesterday with the final scheduled on February 24, 2024 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, marking the 17th edition of the Qatar ExxonMobil Tennis Open sponsored by Alfardan Automobiles.