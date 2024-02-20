Landmark Group Join Wakrah Municipality For Beach Cleaning Initiative At Family Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Landmark Group Qatar employees rolled up their sleeves and joined hands with Wakrah Municipality in a commendable effort to clean Wakrah Family Beach on February 15. Led by Country Head, Shumalan & HR Head Yogesh A Tayade, this initiative reflects the group's commitment to sustainable environmental practices and community engagement.

The collaborative beach cleaning activity saw enthusiastic participation from Landmark Group Qatar employees, who worked tirelessly alongside representatives from Wakrah Municipality to rid the beach of litter and debris. With a shared vision of preserving Qatar's natural beauty and promoting environmental stewardship, the team diligently cleared the shoreline, contributing to a cleaner and healthier coastal ecosystem.

Territory Head of Landmark Group Qatar Shumalan expressed his pride in the employees' dedication to making a positive impact on the community and the environment.“At Landmark Group Qatar, we believe in the importance of giving back to society and safeguarding our natural surroundings. Our collaboration with Wakrah Municipality underscores our commitment to sustainable practices and community well-being,” he said.

The beach cleaning initiative aligns with Landmark Group's overarching mission to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and social consciousness. By actively engaging in such activities, the group aims to inspire positive change and set an example for corporate citizenship in Qatar.

The Landmark Group extends its gratitude to Wakrah Municipality for their partnership and support in organizing this meaningful initiative. Together, they have demonstrated the power of collective action in safeguarding Qatar's coastal environment for future generations.