Rixos Gulf Tent: Where Tradition Meets Modernity In A Beachfront Oasis This Ramadan

Doha, Qatar: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, the first all-inclusive beach resort in Qatar, is proud to unveil the design of its much-anticipated Gulf Tent, set to open its doors during the holy month of Ramadan 2024. Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Qatar, this unique beachfront tent marries the rich cultural heritage of Qatar with contemporary elegance, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for guests of all ages.

Inspired by the illustrious history of the Arab world and the timeless beauty of Arabic calligraphy, the design of Rixos Gulf Tent seamlessly integrates traditional motifs with modern touches. Guests will be enchanted by the intricate patterns adorning the tent, each stroke telling a story of heritage and legacy. It's not merely a tent; it's a living tribute to the rich tapestry of Qatar's cultural heritage.

Being located in the first 5-star hotel in Qatar, Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha has a long-standing reputation for excellence and innovation. The Rixos Gulf Tent is a natural extension of this legacy, offering a space where guests of all ages can come together to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan in style.

What sets Rixos Gulf Tent apart is its stunning beachfront location. Against the backdrop of the azure waters of the Gulf sea, guests can bask in the serenity of the seaside while enjoying the warmth of traditional hospitality. It's the perfect setting for families, friends, and loved ones to come together and create cherished memories over Iftar and/or Suhoor.

"Rixos Gulf Tent represents a harmonious fusion of the past and the present, offering our esteemed guests an unparalleled Ramadan experience," remarked Sherif Kasseb, General Manager of Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha. "We are proud to introduce our Gulf tent that is a blend of tradition and modernity, coupled with its breathtaking beachfront location, we believe it will become the premier destination for guests seeking a truly immersive Ramadan experience."

Beyond its captivating design, the Rixos Gulf Tent promises an array of delightful experiences tailored to elevate the Ramadan gatherings. Guests can anticipate a programme of traditional Arabic entertainment, curated to captivate audiences of all ages.

To know more about Gulf Tent Iftar and Suhoor Experiences; contact +974 4429 8666