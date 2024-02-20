(MENAFN) In a pointed rebuke, United States President Joe Biden has strongly condemned Republican lawmakers for their ongoing resistance to providing additional weapons and financial assistance to Ukraine. Biden expressed his disappointment, stating that he can only hope the recent death of Russian political activist Alexey Navalny will serve as a catalyst to persuade Republicans to take immediate action.



The President has consistently chided Republican members of Congress for their failure to approve the requested approximately USD60 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. Despite the Senate's approval of an emergency spending bill earlier in the week, House lawmakers left Washington for a two-week vacation without passing the crucial legislation. The Biden administration had previously confirmed last month that it had exhausted the funding allocated for Ukraine, having utilized USD113 billion from previously approved aid packages.



As Biden returned to the White House from his beach home in Delaware, he expressed his dismay at the Republicans' stance, describing it as "shocking" and unprecedented. He highlighted their perceived neglect of the looming threat posed by Russia, abandonment of NATO commitments, and overall failure to meet international obligations.



The growing uncertainty regarding continued support from the United States, Ukraine's primary Western benefactor, comes at a crucial time. Ukrainian forces are facing setbacks on the battlefield, exacerbated by ammunition shortages. The recent liberation of Avdeevka, a key stronghold in the Donbass region, by Russian forces has intensified concerns about the vulnerability of Ukrainian forces.



President Biden attributed the fall of Avdeevka to the actions of United States Republicans, characterizing their approach as wild and unprecedented. The loss of the city prompted a chaotic retreat by Ukrainian forces, further highlighting the critical need for international support amid escalating tensions in the region.



As the geopolitical landscape evolves, the Biden administration's push for increased assistance to Ukraine faces continued resistance from Republicans, raising questions about the broader implications for the ongoing conflict and the strategic interests of the United States in the region.



MENAFN20022024000045015687ID1107873663