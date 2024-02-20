U.S. sanctions threat affects Turkey-Russia trade

(MENAFN) According to seven informed sources, the looming threat of US sanctions on financial institutions conducting business with Russia has significantly disrupted trade between Turkey and Russia, causing delays and complications in payments for both Russian oil imports and Turkish exports. While the executive order issued by the US in December didn't explicitly target the energy sector, it has nonetheless complicated financial transactions related to Turkish payments for Russian crude oil and Russian payments for various Turkish exports.



The primary objective of the US sanctions is to curb Kremlin revenues and impede its military actions in Ukraine while ensuring the continued flow of Russian oil to global markets. This strategy aims to prevent any sharp increases in gasoline prices in the US, particularly as President Joe Biden faces re-election in November. However, the sanctions have inadvertently triggered payment challenges, similar to those experienced by Turkey, affecting Russian oil supplies to other key markets such as India, the UAE, and China.



Russia stands as the largest exporter of crude oil and diesel to Turkey, a NATO member facing energy shortages. Over the 11 months leading up to November, Russia supplied Turkey with approximately 8.9 million metric tons of crude oil and 9.4 million tons of diesel, highlighting the significance of their trade relationship. Despite the critical role of Russian energy supplies for Turkey, the imposition of US sanctions has introduced uncertainties and disruptions, underscoring the complexities of international trade dynamics and geopolitical tensions in the region.

