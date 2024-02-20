Norway enables interim deal among Israel, Palestinian Authority

(MENAFN) Norway, which holds the chairmanship of the international donor group for the Palestinians, revealed that it had facilitated a temporary agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority aimed at averting a financial crisis in the Palestinian territories. The arrangement revolves around the 1994 agreement wherein the Palestinian Authority receives taxes, known as clearing revenues, collected by Israel on its behalf. However, Israel had been withholding some of these taxes since a Hamas attack on October 7, citing concerns about preventing funds from reaching the movement.



The Palestinian Authority's refusal to accept any transfers unless Israel revises its decision has led to a prolonged crisis. Given that clearing revenues constitute approximately 65 percent of the Palestinian Authority's income, the situation has been dire. In response, Norway stepped in as a mediator, announcing a temporary solution late on Sunday.



According to the Norwegian government's statement, both parties have agreed to a temporary plan where Norway will serve as an intermediary to retain portions of the clearing revenue tax withheld by Israel since October 7. The Palestinian Authority, in turn, has expressed readiness to accept other funds. This arrangement has been welcomed by the Palestinian Authority, which acknowledges the efforts made to address the exceptional circumstances.



The funds withheld by Israel will be transferred to a Norwegian account, where they will remain until both parties reach an agreement on whether Norway may release the funds to the Palestinian Authority. This intermediary role assumed by Norway represents a diplomatic effort to navigate the financial challenges facing the Palestinian territories and foster dialogue between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

