(MENAFN) In a disturbing turn of events, Maksim Kuzminov, the Russian military pilot who defected to Ukraine last year, has been reported dead, according to Spanish news agency EFE. The ex-pilot, who made headlines in August when he flew a Russian Mi-8 military cargo helicopter to Ukraine, was allegedly shot dead on February 13 in Villajoyosa, a city on Spain's eastern coast.



The circumstances surrounding his death are raising questions about the possible repercussions and motivations behind this tragic event.



Kuzminov's high-profile defection last year resulted in the deaths of his two fellow crew members, who were reportedly "liquidated" during the operation, as disclosed by Ukrainian intelligence. The defection was hailed as a significant success for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. However, the recent news of Kuzminov's death adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, leaving observers puzzled about the potential implications for those who choose to defect and the challenges they face.



Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), confirmed Kuzminov's death without providing further details when reached for comment by RBK-Ukraine. The circumstances surrounding Kuzminov's death are now under investigation, with various outlets reporting on the incident. Reports emerged from multiple sources, including the Italian-language website Il-Correspondente and the Spanish-language Eureka News, the latter of which focuses on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



Interestingly, Eureka News deleted its posts on Kuzminov's apparent death shortly after publication, adding an air of mystery to the unfolding situation. The international community is closely watching as details emerge, seeking clarity on the circumstances leading to the demise of the defector and the potential geopolitical implications surrounding his high-profile defection and subsequent death.









MENAFN20022024000045015687ID1107873638