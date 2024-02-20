News agency says hopefulness on Ukraine war was early or delusional

(MENAFN) Recent developments in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia have prompted a noticeable shift in the mood among Western backers of Ukraine, with optimism giving way to anxiety and uncertainty over the past year. As Russian forces continue to make significant gains on the battlefield, doubts have arisen regarding the sustained support from the United States to Kiev. This shift in disposition became evident during the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, where leaders from Ukraine and its benefactors gathered to assess the evolving situation.



According to a report by the New York Times on Monday, the atmosphere at the conference was markedly different from just a year ago, reflecting a more somber and cautious outlook among intelligence chiefs, diplomats, oligarchs, and analysts. The attendees found themselves facing unforeseen confrontations that were not anticipated when they convened for the same event in February 2023.



The stark contrast in mood is highlighted by the fact that a year ago, there was optimism among many participants that Russia might be on the verge of strategic defeat in Ukraine.



Discussions at that time included speculation about the timeline for driving Russian forces back to the borders that existed before their invasion on February 24, 2022.



However, this year's Munich gathering coincided with Russian forces liberating Avdeevka, a key stronghold in the Donbass region that had been used by Kiev's troops for nearly a decade to shell residential areas in nearby Donetsk. The hard-fought victory on the battlefield cast a shadow over the conference, and Western media outlets expressed concern about reports of Russia allegedly developing a nuclear anti-satellite weapon.



The evolving dynamics in the conflict and the renewed aggressiveness of Russian forces have raised questions about the effectiveness of the international response and the ability to bring about a resolution to the crisis. As Western leaders grapple with the complexities and challenges on the ground, the Munich Security Conference serves as a critical platform for reassessing strategies and diplomatic efforts to address the escalating tensions in the region.





MENAFN20022024000045015687ID1107873616