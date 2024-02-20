Wind Turbine Market: Clean Energy | APAC Highest Growth By Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wind Turbine Market projected to exceed USD 98.4 billion by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The wind turbine market size was valued at $53.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $98.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Wind turbines come in various sizes, from small turbines suitable for residential or remote applications to large utility-scale turbines used in wind farms. The size of a wind turbine is often measured by its rotor diameter, which can range from a few meters to over 100 meters for the largest turbines.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global wind turbine market in 2020, and is projected to remain the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as a large consumer base and rapid increase in demand for renewable source of energy.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include Enercon GmbH, Gamesa, General Electric, Goldwind, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd., Ming Yang, Siemens, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., and Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

A wind turbine is a device that converts the kinetic energy of wind into mechanical energy, which can then be used to generate electricity. Wind turbines are a key technology in the field of renewable energy and are widely used around the world to harness the power of the wind for electricity generation.

Wind turbines work on a simple principle, which is“instead of using electricity to make wind-use wind to make electricity”. Wind turns the propeller-like blades of a turbine around a rotor, which spins a generator, generating electricity.

Wind is a form of solar energy produced by a combination of three concurrent events that are the sun unevenly heating the atmosphere, irregularities of the earth's surface, and the rotation of the earth.

The factors that drive the wind turbine market growth are increase in awareness toward boosting green energy, rise in energy consumption across the globe, growth in installation flexibility, and cost & performance efficiency of wind turbine.

Rise in power infrastructure near sea shore areas led to increase in demand for wind turbines, acting as the major driving factor for the market.

Rise in environmental concerns and increase in research activities in the field of wind turbines are expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity in the future.

Wind turbine converts wind energy into electricity using the aerodynamic force from the rotor blades, which work like an airplane wing or helicopter rotor blade. When wind flows across the blade, the air pressure on one side of the blade decreases.

The difference in air pressure across the two sides of the blade creates both lift and drag. The force of the lift is stronger than the drag, causing the rotor to spin.

The rotor connects to the generator, either directly (if it is a direct drive turbine) or through a shaft and a series of gears (a gearbox) that speeds up the rotation. This translation of aerodynamic force to rotation of a generator produces electricity.

Depending on axis type, the market is categorized into horizontal and vertical. According to installation, it is divided into onshore and offshore.

Wind turbines typically have two or three long, slender blades attached to a central hub. These blades are designed to capture the kinetic energy of the wind.

The blades are connected to a rotor, which is connected to a main shaft. When the wind blows, it causes the blades to rotate around the rotor.

The main shaft is connected to a generator, which is usually located inside the nacelle, a housing unit positioned at the top of the tower. As the blades rotate, they turn the rotor, which in turn spins the main shaft of the generator.

Inside the generator, the mechanical energy of the rotating shaft is converted into electrical energy through the principles of electromagnetic induction. This electricity is then fed into power lines and transmitted to homes, businesses, and other users through the electrical grid.

Wind turbines are equipped with a yaw system, which allows them to automatically orient themselves into the wind to maximize energy capture. This system typically includes sensors and motors that adjust the angle of the turbine relative to the wind direction.

