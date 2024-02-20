(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sapphire at Applewood Provides Comfortable Senior Living Options

Sapphire at Applewood Provides Comfortable Senior Living Options

NE Salem, Oregon, February 1, 2024: Sapphire at Applewood is pleased to announce that they provide comfortable senior living options to help seniors enjoy an independent lifestyle with access to assistance when required. Residents can choose from a studio or one-bedroom apartment floor plan based on their needs, helping them find the perfect retirement residence.Sapphire at Applewood treats residents with respect and integrity, ensuring they feel comfortable in their new homes. The beautiful apartments are spacious enough for seniors to feel comfortable while giving them the privacy they deserve. Residents can decorate their apartments as they wish with their belongings, ensuring they feel at home. In addition to the private apartments, all residents can access the community areas, including restaurant-style, chef-prepared dining options, a well-stocked library, a spa and beauty salon, card and puzzle rooms, and other recreational amenities.Seniors will find it easy to make new friends at Sapphire at Applewood. Residents are encouraged to remain active and socially engaged while trying new things to make the most of their senior years. The all-inclusive rental price makes Sapphire at Applewood a cost-effective solution for seniors who wish to remain independent but sometimes require assistance with housekeeping and other tasks.Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable senior living options can find out more by visiting the Sapphire at Applewood website or calling 1-503-588-1022.About Sapphire at Applewood: Sapphire at Applewood is part of the Sapphire Health Services Community. The senior living community in Salem, OR, features comfortable studio and one-bedroom apartments to help seniors enjoy an independent lifestyle while having access to assistance when required. Seniors can enjoy all the comforts of home while enjoying a stress-free retirement. With two floor plans to consider, seniors can find the perfect place to call home throughout their retirement years.

