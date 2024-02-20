Fine Artist Nana Sampong Elevates African Folk Art To Institutional Level In Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nana Sampong, Inevitable Cycle (triptych), 2023, 48'x60' per panel, oil on canvas

Fine Artist Nana Sampong

Nana Sampong, Intersection, 2022, 44' x 50,' oil on canvas

African artist Nana Sampong receives major recognition for his recent work in Houston, Texas.

- Nana SampongMALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Houston, Texas based artist Nana Sampong has much to celebrate following his recent art exhibition and mural project successes that showcase his distinct visual style and commitment to amplifying Black voices within the arts.Most notably, in December 2023, Sampong unveiled a large-scale triptych painting titled 'Inevitable Cycle' that he dedicated to the Gem Food Services Corporation. The three canvas paintings, each measuring 48 x 60 inches, were commissioned by Gem Foods to commemorate and highlight the company's growth within the commercial food service industry since its founding. Executed in oil on canvas, 'Inevitable Cycle' represents a significant milestone for the emerging artist.Additionally, Sampong's mural project with the Blaffer Art Museum has allowed him to share his unique perspective and narrative style with the Houston community. Mentored by acclaimed artists including Chuck Close and Fred Wilson during his time at Blaffer, Sampong's mural explores themes of ancestry, heritage, and the complexities of the African diaspora. His use of vivid colors and unexpected symbolic imagery in his public art has earned him regional recognition, including a recent NBC news interview on channel 2 in Houston.Most recently, Sampong's original portraiture and paintings were featured at The Houston Art Fair from January 26-28, 2024. His featured work included 'Intersection' (2022), a 44 x 50-inch oil on canvas, as well as portraits from his 'Adinkra Series' that merge traditional African folk-art motifs, with modern representations of outsider art and ethnic identity. The fair provided the opportunity for Sampong to connect with collectors and share his exploration of Black experiences.Originally from Ghana, Africa, Sampong draws from his multicultural upbringing and education in Ghana and Sierra Leone to create works that straddle hemispheres, both contextually, and culturally. After relocating to Houston in 1998, he graduated with a degree in graphic communications from the University of Houston. Sampong is heavily influenced by literature, music, current events, and modern artists including Radcliffe Bailey.With his recent exhibition and mural successes, Sampong continues to establish himself as an important voice that aims to redefine perceptions and construct personal mythologies through art. His commitment to representing the diversity of Black experiences and spotlighting marginalized communities aligns with his lifelong goal of promoting Black contemporary art, and the framework of his vision within the African diaspora.Nana Sampong: Artist Statement"My artwork is a cultural, political, and spiritual examination of the Black experience, juxtaposing contemporary Black life with my ancestral past. My aim is to construct a mythology through the layering of familiar yet unexpected images. While I continually experiment with new materials, the narrative style remains consistent in my work, drawing inspiration from the cut and paste nature of hip hop music and the ancient art of African storytelling."As Sampong's career continues to grow, his upcoming projects include collaborations with local gallerists, art residencies, and explorations of new mediums. Visit his website at to learn more.

Bruce Edwin

Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations

+1 310-226-7176

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other