China enacts significant reduction in key interest rate to boost real estate sector, financial growth

(MENAFN) In response to the deepening crisis in the real estate market and the sluggish growth of China's economy, the country's central bank took decisive action on Tuesday by slashing a key lending rate used in mortgage pricing. Beijing's move aims to address the challenges posed by a downturn in the real estate sector and soaring unemployment rates among young people, compounded by the broader global economic slowdown impacting demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy.



The People's Bank of China announced a significant reduction in the main interest rate on loans for a five-year term, lowering it from 4.2 percent to 3.95 percent. This marks the first such reduction since June and stands as the most substantial cut in interest rates since the initiative began in 2019, according to reports from Bloomberg. Notably, the adjustment exceeded the expectations of economists surveyed by the Financial News Agency.



While the main interest rate for one-year loans, often considered a benchmark for corporate borrowing, remained unchanged at 3.45 percent, it's worth noting that it was last reduced in August. The central bank's decision underscores its objective to incentivize commercial banks to extend more loans at favorable interest rates, thereby stimulating lending activity within the economy.



This strategic move by the Chinese Central Bank diverges from the prevailing trend observed in most major economies, where policymakers are primarily focused on raising interest rates to combat inflationary pressures. In contrast, China's proactive approach reflects a concerted effort to bolster its real estate market and spur economic growth amidst challenging domestic and global conditions.

