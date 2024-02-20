Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market To Hit USD 11.96 Billion By 2030, Says Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

Global magnetic resonance imaging scanners market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases driving demand for magnetic resonance imaging scanners market.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a significant driver behind the rising demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Chronic conditions such as cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders require accurate diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment planning, all of which can be facilitated by MRI imaging. MRI scanners provide detailed, non-invasive imaging of soft tissues, organs, and structures within the body, allowing healthcare professionals to detect and evaluate diseases at an early stage. As the global population continues to age and the burden of chronic diseases grows, there is a growing need for advanced diagnostic technologies like MRI scanners to aid in the timely and accurate management of these conditions, driving sustained growth in the MRI scanners market.

Explore 198 market data Tables spread through nearly 129 Pages and in-depth analysis on“Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by Field Strength (Low-to-mid-field MRI systems (0 to 1.5T), High-field MRI systems (1 to 3T), Very-high-field MRI systems (3T to 7T), Ultra-high-field MRI systems (7T and above)), Application (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Other Applications), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2030” with Table of Content

Development of portable and point-of-care MRI systems can create a new avenue for magnetic resonance imaging scanners market.

The development of portable and point-of-care MRI systems presents a promising avenue for the expansion of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners market. Portable MRI systems offer the advantage of mobility and accessibility, allowing for imaging procedures to be conducted outside of traditional clinical settings, such as in remote areas, ambulances, or emergency departments. This capability can significantly enhance patient care by enabling quicker diagnosis and treatment decisions in critical situations. Additionally, point-of-care MRI systems can streamline workflow and improve patient throughput by bringing imaging capabilities directly to the patient's bedside, reducing the need for patient transportation and wait times. These portable and point-of-care MRI systems hold great potential for revolutionizing healthcare delivery, especially in resource-limited settings or during emergencies, thereby opening up new opportunities for growth and innovation in the MRI scanners market.

Safety concerns may pose a challenge to the magnetic resonance imaging scanners market.

Safety concerns represent a notable challenge for the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners market. MRI scanners utilize strong magnetic fields and radio waves, raising safety considerations for patients with certain medical implants or conditions, such as pacemakers or metallic implants. Ensuring patient safety and mitigating potential risks associated with MRI procedures is paramount. Moreover, adherence to stringent safety protocols and guidelines is essential to minimize any adverse effects or complications during scanning. Addressing safety concerns through enhanced safety features, thorough patient screening processes, and robust staff training programs is crucial to maintaining confidence in MRI technology and overcoming barriers to its adoption.

The presence of large industry players carrying out strategic initiatives will drive magnetic resonance imaging scanners market share.

The major players operating in the global magnetic resonance imaging scanners include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fonar Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., Time Medical Systems Co., Ltd., AllTech Medical Systems America, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Aurigin Technology Inc., CMR Naviscan Corporation, Cubresa Inc., Mediso Ltd., MR Solutions Ltd.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the magnetic resonance imaging scanners market.

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a dominant force in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners market. Several factors contribute to its dominance, including the region's large and rapidly expanding population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing healthcare infrastructure investments. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and improving healthcare access in countries across Asia-Pacific have fueled demand for advanced medical technologies, including MRI scanners. Moreover, technological advancements and the presence of key market players expanding their operations in the region further bolster market growth. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery and promoting medical tourism have supported the adoption of MRI technology.

Key Market Segments: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by Field Strength, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Low-to-mid-field MRI systems (0 to 1.5T)

High-field MRI systems (1 to 3T)

Very-high-field MRI systems (3T to 7T) Ultra-high-field MRI systems (7T and above)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Cardiovascular Other Applications

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by End-User , 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Other End Users

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market by Regions, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered

