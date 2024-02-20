Waaree Renewable Technologies Bags Rs 990.60Cr EPC Order

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) Solar power engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has secured Rs 990.60 crore order from a domestic company.

According to Waaree Renewable, Rs 990.60 crore order is for the execution of EPC work for a solar power plant of 980 MWp /700 MWac on turnkey basis.

Meanwhile, the company's shares on Tuesday flared up to Rs 4,650.15 -- the upper price band -- after closing at Rs 4,428.75 on Monday.

