Japanese stock index still below 3-decade peak amid Nvidia earnings anxiety

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the primary Japanese stock index struggled to sustain its upward momentum, hovering approximately one percent below its highest peak recorded in over thirty years. Traders exhibited apprehension ahead of Nvidia's impending earnings release, contributing to the cautious atmosphere in the market.



Initially, there was a surge in Japanese stocks during the morning session following an unexpected and substantial interest rate cut by China. However, this boost proved to be short-lived as the Nikkei index eventually closed lower by 0.28 percent, settling at 38,363.61.



The Nikkei index finds itself on the brink of surpassing its historical peak of 38,957.44, which was achieved on the final trading day of 1989 during the zenith of Japan's economic bubble. Recent trading sessions have seen the index reaching tantalizingly close, with Friday's climb to 38,865.06 before experiencing a decline by the close of the market.



The remarkable ascent of nearly 15 percent in the Nikkei this year has been predominantly driven by Japan's chip sector giants. These companies have significantly outperformed their counterparts, including the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, both of which saw gains of approximately five percent over the same period.



The impending financial results announcement by Nvidia, scheduled for Wednesday, further adds to the prevailing anticipation and uncertainty in the Japanese market. Investors are closely monitoring these developments as they navigate the evolving landscape of global technology and economic trends.

