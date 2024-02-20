US Democratic lawmaker urges fellow party members to express their discontent with President Biden's stance on Israel's war in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a bold move, United States Democratic lawmaker Rashida Tlaib is urging fellow party members to express their discontent with President Joe Biden's stance on Israel's war in Gaza by voting "uncommitted" in the upcoming 2024 presidential primary. Tlaib, a Palestinian-American congresswoman and member of the 'Squad,' is leading the charge in supporting the Listen to Michigan campaign, which seeks to rally thousands of Democrats to vote "uncommitted" on February 27, hoping to send a powerful message to the Biden administration.



Over 30 state and local officials have joined Tlaib in endorsing the campaign, aiming to compel President Biden to reconsider Washington's reluctance to demand an end to Israel's military campaign in Gaza. The region has witnessed a devastating toll, with the enclave's health ministry reporting over 28,000 Palestinians killed in the past four months.



In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Tlaib conveyed a sense of frustration, stating, "Right now, we feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government." Standing outside the Ford Civic Center in Dearborn, she called on supporters to vote "uncommitted" if they want their voices to be louder, emphasizing the importance of creating a voting bloc as a powerful statement against the ongoing conflict.



Tlaib stressed the need to go beyond protests and congressional calls, advocating for a united front through voting to signal that "enough is enough." Her message resonated with the desire for change, expressing opposition to a country that supports wars, bombings, and destruction, and instead, calling for support for life and standing up for every individual affected by the conflict in Gaza.



The background to this call for action lies in West Jerusalem's declaration of war on October 7, a response to a Hamas cross-border raid that resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis and the capture of 240 others. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has rejected all attempts at a permanent ceasefire, adding complexity to the situation and prompting Tlaib to mobilize Democrats in protest against the Biden administration's approach to the conflict.





MENAFN20022024000045015687ID1107873551