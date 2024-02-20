Slight Temperature Rise Expected With Foggy Condition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) -- A slight uptick in temperatures is expected across Jordan on Tuesday, accompanied by foggy and chilly conditions in most areas. However, the weather will be notably milder in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with low-lying clouds making an appearance. There's also a chance of scattered light rain showers in parts of the northern and central regions of the kingdom, with winds expected to be moderate and shifting from the southwest to the west.In its latest report, the Jordan Meteorological Department has issued warnings regarding reduced horizontal visibility in the morning due to fog, particularly over elevated terrains, and the potential for slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.On Wednesday, a further slight increase in temperatures is forecast, with relatively cool weather anticipated for most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience somewhat warmer conditions. Winds are expected to be light and easterly.Thursday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies with relatively cool temperatures for most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see a slight increase in warmth. Moderate easterly winds are anticipated.By Friday, temperatures are set to rise further, offering pleasant weather across the region, with relatively warm conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some high clouds may appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Today, across different regions of Jordan, temperatures vary significantly. In East Amman, they range between 13 and 6 degrees Celsius, while in West Amman, they range from 11 to 4 degrees Celsius. Moving to the Northern Highlands, temperatures are between 9 and 4 degrees Celsius, and in the Southern Highlands, they range from 9 to 2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, along the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures are notably higher, ranging from 23 to 11 degrees Celsius.