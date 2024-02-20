Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Provides QR755,000 Financial Assistance To Needy People In Qatar In January

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In the context of assuming its societal responsibilities and supporting various needy segments of society, the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation continues its humanitarian activities in supporting needy groups inside Qatar, confirming its constant keenness to support that segment of society and support their aspirations for a stable life.

The Foundation relies on its own capabilities to finance its charitable activities, ensuring continuity and reaching those deserving of support on a permanent basis.

The January 2024 aid included needy individuals and families, medical bills, student support, as well as financial and lump sum aid bringing the total amount of this aid to QR755,765.

This monthly and continuous assistance throughout the year comes under the great interest the Foundation gives to charitable initiatives and projects within Qatar, which are at the top of its priority map.

Education and health

Considering that the fields of health and education reflect the Foundation's vision and enhance its community presence, January witnessed the provision of financial aid aimed at providing treatment for a number of medical cases of expatriates and visitors at Hamad Medical Corporation who are in need, and whose health conditions impose financial burdens on them beyond their capabilities.

The Foundation seeks to support this group to overcome these circumstances and support their desire for a stable, healthy life, as the monthly assistance in this context amounted to QR115,614.

While the Foundation provided financial support to a number of underprivileged school and university students by paying tuition fees, bringing the total value of the support to QR312,651.

The Foundation, based on its community responsibilities, also continued to provide support to the Qatar Diabetes Association with the amount of QR12,500.

Financial aid

Within the framework of in-kind and financial assistance, the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation is adopting a flexible and effective mechanism aimed at supporting the largest segment of needy groups within Qatar, as the value of the financial and in-kind assistance provided by the Foundation inJanuary amounted to over QR 315,000.

Social solidarity

The charitable initiatives and projects implemented by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation are characterized by sustainability due to the fact that they are self-financing, and their orientations dedicate the principle of social solidarity, by ensuring continuous social assistance to needy and needy families and alleviating the financial burdens they face.