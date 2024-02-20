LIVE UPDATE: Kuwait Amir Arrives At Hamad International Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is meeting at the Amiri Diwan with the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who is in the country on a state visit.

HH the Amir and HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait are expected to hold talks on the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as means of bolstering joint Gulf action.

Watch this page for live updates :

Amir leads a delegation to welcome His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait to his second home, Qatar.

His Highness the Amir extends a warm welcome to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait

Qatari Amiri Air Force welcome the Kuwait Amir's plane as it arrives at Hamad International Airport

Doha Corniche in Kuwaiti colours to welcome the Kuwait Amir

Kuwait Amir heads to Doha

Doha, Qatar: The Kuwait Amir HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with the official delegation, left the country heading to the sisterly State of Qatar on a state visit.

This was reported by the Kuwait News Agency.

Kuwait Amir HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is heading to the sisterly State of Qatar on a state visit