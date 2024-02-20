Car sales in Europe surges by 12.1 percent in January

(MENAFN) According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association's report released on Tuesday, new car registrations in the EU market experienced a notable upswing in January, marking a 12.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This rise serves as a rebound from the slowdown observed in December 2023. In total, 851,690 units of cars were registered across the 27-member union during the month.



Remarkably, all major European markets contributed to this growth, with countries such as Germany (19.1 percent), Italy (10.6 percent), France (9.2 percent), and Spain (7.3 percent) posting significant increases in new car registrations.



An intriguing trend noted in the report is the rising market share of electric-powered cars, which reached 10.9 percent in January, up from 9.5 percent recorded in January 2023. Specifically, electric car registrations surged by 28.9 percent year-on-year, totaling 92,741 units in January. Additionally, hybrid-electric car sales witnessed a notable uptick, increasing by 23.5 percent during the same period, with 245,068 units sold.



These figures reflect a growing consumer interest in environmentally friendly vehicles, indicating a shift towards sustainable transportation options within the European automotive market. The data also underscores the ongoing efforts of both manufacturers and policymakers to promote the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles as part of broader sustainability initiatives and emissions reduction goals.

