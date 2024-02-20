News agency initiates global training program

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange, RT has introduced the RT Academy, a new English-language educational project tailored for journalists. The initiative kicks off with a series of free online courses slated to commence on April 1, and aspiring participants can submit applications via the RT Academy website.



The inaugural training course, scheduled to begin on April 1, is exclusively open to journalists hailing from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Notably, reporters from the ASEAN region have demonstrated significant interest in RT's training programs, establishing a promising foundation for a mutually beneficial partnership. Denis Bolotsky, the head of RT's Indonesian office, highlighted the positive response garnered during journalism seminars in Jakarta in September 2023. He emphasized that beyond inquiries from Indonesian citizens, applications are already pouring in from countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines. Bolotsky elucidated that the interest is reciprocal, with participants gaining valuable insights from RT's expertise while RT, in turn, acquires valuable experience working in Global South countries.



The RT Academy's ambitious plans extend beyond its initial focus on the ASEAN region. According to Anna Kovtunova, RT's head of educational projects, the program is poised to broaden its scope to encompass other regions in the near future. Kovtunova expressed enthusiasm about the global outreach of RT's educational and mentorship initiatives, revealing that the first cohort of participants will consist of journalists from ASEAN countries. She further emphasized RT's commitment to extending these valuable courses to journalists from Africa, India, and various other regions in the upcoming phases of the initiative.



The comprehensive curriculum of the RT Academy takes a holistic approach to news reporting, delving into the entire journalistic process from story pitching and newsgathering to postproduction and distribution. The coursework also encompasses crucial aspects such as social media and video content creation, techniques for news verification, and other essential areas. Renowned RT specialists will actively contribute their expertise throughout the courses, providing participants with a unique opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals in the field.



In summary, the launch of the RT Academy stands as a testament to RT's commitment to fostering global journalistic excellence by offering a platform for journalists worldwide to enhance their skills and knowledge through a comprehensive and collaborative learning experience.



