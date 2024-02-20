Turkish external assets record USD326.9 increase by conclusion of 2023

(MENAFN) According to official data released on Tuesday by the Turkish Central Bank, Turkey's external assets recorded a notable increase, reaching USD326.9 billion by the conclusion of 2023. This figure represented a significant uptick of 6 percent compared to the end of 2022. In contrast, liabilities owed to non-residents experienced a decline, falling by 2 percent to USD612.1 billion during the same period.



The juxtaposition of rising external assets and decreasing liabilities highlights a dynamic shift in Turkey's financial landscape, reflecting potential adjustments in the country's economic policies and global financial conditions.



The net international investment position (NIIP), a crucial indicator of a nation's economic standing in the global arena, registered a noteworthy improvement. Defined as the disparity between Turkey's external assets and liabilities, the NIIP stood at minus USD285.2 billion at the close of December, marking a reduction from the previous year's figure of minus USD316.1 billion.



This narrowing gap in the NIIP signifies a relative improvement in Turkey's overall external financial position, suggesting a more balanced relationship between its overseas assets and liabilities.



The NIIP, a metric that can either be positive or negative, encapsulates the comprehensive value of a nation's overseas assets in contrast to the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners. This includes a spectrum of financial holdings, encompassing overseas assets and liabilities held by the government, private sector entities, and individual citizens.



The fluctuations observed in Turkey's NIIP underscore the intricate interplay between domestic economic policies, international trade dynamics, and broader shifts in the global financial landscape. As Turkey navigates its economic trajectory, the evolution of its NIIP serves as a critical barometer of its economic resilience and external financial stability in an increasingly interconnected world.

MENAFN20022024000045015839ID1107873504